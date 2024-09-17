Navi Mumbai: Daughter And 2 Accomplices Arrested For Murdering Mother Over Financial Control In Panvel

The lady in yellow saree is the victim. The other one is the accused daughter | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Two days after a 44 year old lady was found dead in her residence, Panvel City police has arrested her 26 year old daughter and her two accomplices for murdering her. The deceased identified as Priya Pralhad Naik, a resident of Pardeshi Aali in PAnvel, was found dead by her husband on September 13 night at around 8pm when he came back home.

In the postmortem, it was found that the death was cause due to ‘Asphyxia due to ligature strangulation’ after which a case of murder was registered by her husband with Panvel City police. “During the course of investigation, with the help of technical data, we found the two men who were involved in the murder and detained them,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Prashant Mohite said.

The detained suspects then confessed to the crime following which they were arrest. The accused were identified as Vivek Ganesh Patil (19) and his friend Vishal Amresh Pandey (19). Patil and Pandey confessed that they were asked to kill the lady by her own daughter Pranali Pralhad Naik (26). “Patil claimed himself to be a ‘tantrik’ and was known to Pranali.

Pranali had told Patil to kill her mother for which she would pay him and since Patil needed money, he agreed and asked his friend Pandey to accompany him,” police inspector Pravin Bhagat from Panvel City police station said.

Pranali, married in the year 2017, started staying with her parents in the year 2020 after having issues with her husband. She has a five-year-old daughter out of the marriage. After being separated, she was in touch with another man which her mother did not approve of. The mother always stopped her from using phone and stepping out unnecessarily which irritated her.

“Pranali was the only daughter of the Naik family. Naik family owned a lot of properties and lived out life out of the rent that the properties generated. The deceased lady used to handle all the finances of the family and Pranali wanted to replace her and have all the earnings to herself and make decisions for the family and hence she decided to get her mother killed,” Bhagat added.

After the murder was planned, she stepped out in the evening of September 13 with her daughter in the pretext of going to market. Patil and Pandey went to her house and since Patil was known to the deceased, she let them in. The duo then strangulated her using her own dupatta,” Mohite confirmed, and fled. Pranali, a graduate, was undergoing divorce procedures from her husband who is based out of Uran.

The trio were produced before the court on Monday and have been remanded to police custody till September 23.