 Navi Mumbai Cybercrime: 53-Year-Old Consultant Duped Of ₹50 Lakh In Online Share Market Fraud
Navi Mumbai Cybercrime: 53-Year-Old Consultant Duped Of ₹50 Lakh In Online Share Market Fraud

A 53-year-old consultant from Navi Mumbai lost over ₹50 lakh in an online share market scam. He was lured by a woman offering investment training and asked to use a fake trading app. After initial profits, he invested more, but when he tried to withdraw, scammers demanded an extra ₹50 lakh. Realizing the fraud, he filed a police complaint under cybercrime and cheating charges.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Cybercrime: 53-Year-Old Consultant Duped Of ₹50 Lakh In Online Share Market Fraud | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 53-year-old consultant from Navi Mumbai was allegedly duped of over Rs 50 lakh in an online share investment fraud. According to the police, on August 22, the complainant received a message from a woman claiming to provide training and information related to share market investments.

On September 18, she sent web links asking him to fill out forms and download a trading app. Following her instructions, the complainant began investing through the bogus app. Initially, he invested Rs 1 lakh and saw a notional profit of Rs 10,000. The scammers later told him that investing Rs 50 lakh would yield substantial returns. Between September 19 and 29, he transferred Rs 50.17 lakh.

