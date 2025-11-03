 Mumbai: 2 Central Railway Engineers Booked Over Mumbra Train Tragedy That Killed 4
Two Central Railway engineers have been booked over the June 9 Mumbra train incident in Thane, where four commuters died and nine were injured after falling off overcrowded local trains. The mishap occurred between Diva and Mumbra when trains crossed on a sharp curve. The engineers face charges under Section 25 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for endangering lives.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Mumbai: 2 Central Railway Engineers Booked Over Mumbra Train Tragedy That Killed 4 | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Two Central Railway engineers were booked in connection with the June 9 incident in Mumbra in Thane district in which four commuters died and nine were injured after falling off two overcrowded local trains, a police official said on Monday.

About The Incident

The incident occurred between Diva and Mumbra railway stations when the trains, one headed to Kasara and the other towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, were passing each other at a sharp curve. Some commuters on the footboard of the coaches fell onto the tracks after their backpacks brushed against each other, as per police.

"A case has been registered against a senior section engineer and section engineer of Central Railway with regards to the incident after a probe by the railway police. The Thane GRP had earlier registered an accidental death case," the official said.

They have been booked under section 25 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

Further probe into the case is underway, the railway police official informed.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

