Navi Mumbai: Cyber crimes shot up by whopping 200% in 2020

There has been a sharp rise in online transactions after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country. This has also resulted in the rise of online fraud or cheating cases. whether it is either QR code fraud or cheating through social media advertisements, there are numerous incidents of cyber crimes reported during the pandemic.

Well, Navi Mumbai witnessed a whopping 213% rise in cyber-crimes during 2020.

In 2020, the Navi Mumbai police received a total of 232 complaints related to cyber-crimes which was just 74 in 2019. The detection has also come down during 2020 as only 9 percent or 21 cases of cyber-crime have been solved. Even in 2019, the police solved 16% of cases of cyber-crimes.