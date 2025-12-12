 Navi Mumbai Crime: Ragpicker Confesses To Murder Of Unidentified Man Found Near Juinagar Railway Station; Case Registered Under BNS Section 103(1)
Navi Mumbai Crime: Ragpicker Confesses To Murder Of Unidentified Man Found Near Juinagar Railway Station; Case Registered Under BNS Section 103(1)

An unidentified man found injured and unconscious in a dried drain near Juinagar railway station on November 20 was murdered by a ragpicker who later confessed to the crime, Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 1 has revealed.

Raina Assainar
Updated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Crime Branch Unit 1 team that cracked the Juinagar unidentified murder case; accused ragpicker Raju Jabbar Mandal confessed to killing victim Qadir Hussain Shaikh | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Dec 12: An unidentified man found injured and unconscious in a dried drain near Juinagar railway station on November 20 was murdered by a ragpicker who later confessed to the crime, Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 1 has revealed.

The victim, initially registered as an accidental death case by Nerul Police, was declared dead at NMMC Hospital, Vashi, shortly after being found.

Crime Branch Forms Multiple Teams To Trace Victim And Accused

Acting on instructions from Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Additional CP (Crime) Deepak Sakore and DCP (Crime) Sachin Gunjal, three teams were formed under the supervision of API Ajaykumar Landge to trace both the unidentified deceased and the unknown assailant.

CCTV analysis, inquiries among ragpickers, and questioning at liquor shops helped police establish the identity of the victim as Qadir Karam Hussain Shaikh alias Lakha alias Lambu (25), a ragpicker from Mankhurd.

Misbehaviour Allegation Led To Murder, Says Police

During inquiries, officers learned that Shaikh had allegedly misbehaved with the wife of accused Raju Jabbar Mandal (27), a ragpicker living in huts near Juinagar parking. Mandal, originally from Hooghly district in West Bengal, had been searching for Shaikh following the incident.

He was detained on December 11, and during interrogation confessed that, in a fit of rage, he struck the victim on the head with a stone, causing fatal injuries.

Police Say Case Was "Challenging" Due To Unidentified Victim And Accused

“The case was challenging because both the victim and accused were unidentified and lived on the fringes of the city. CCTV scrutiny and continuous ground-level interrogation helped us crack it,” said ACP Ajaykumar Landge, who supervised the investigation.

Murder Case Registered Under BNS Section 103(1)

Following the breakthrough, Nerul Police registered the case under BNS Section 103(1) for murder. Further investigation is being carried out by Nerul Police Station.

Investigation Team

The operation was executed by Crime Branch Unit 1 under Senior PI Tanaji Bhagat along with API Nilesh Bankar, API Anant Lamb, PSI Abhay Kakad, PSI Pradip Borude, HC Chandrakant Kadam, PC Azhar Mirza and PC Sachin Patil.

