Navi Mumbai Crime: Husband and Mother-in-Law Arrested For Dowry Harassment Following Gangrape And Murder Of 30-Year-Old Woman | Representative Image

The husband and mother in law of the 30 year old gangrape victim, who were booked by NRI Coastal police for cruelty and dowry harassment, were arrested by the police on Thursday. The accused, who worked with the water department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), had been harassing his late wife since the time they got married, six years back. The husband and his mother had made her father take a personal loan of Rs 10 lakh to fulfill their demand for money. AT various occasions, the 30 year old lady had left the house with her now three year old son, to her parent’s house and would go back after the husband promises that he would not illtreat anymore.

On the fateful day of July 6, the lady left the house at 6 am, unable to bear the torture of her husband and mother in law, demanding the retirement money that her father earned after getting retired in the month of May from a government school. For mental peace, she left to Ghol Ganapati temple at Shilphata wherein, after spending a full day in the temple, she was offered a spiked tea by the temporary ‘priest’ of the temple who then along with two other men, gangraped the lady.

On the wee hours of July 7, when she woke up bleeding, injuries and her half nude body, she realized what had happened and screamed for help. That is when the trio killed her by banging her head and then strangulating her. For around 24 hours, the body of the lady remained in the store room of the temple and then she was thrown into the valley on July 8. On July 9, a visitor noticed the body and alerted the police and in the course of investigations, the three accused were then arrested.

“As per the allegation of the parents of the deceased lady, she would have not left the house on July 6 if she would have not been tortured. After the FIR was lodged, they were arrested and produced before the court that remanded them to police custody till July 20,” a police officer from NRI Coastal police station said.