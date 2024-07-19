Navi Mumbai: 3 Minors Detained For Robbing Mobile Shop In Kharghar, Goods Worth ₹3.80 Lakh Recovered |

Navi Mumbai: Central Unit of Navi Mumbai crime branch has detained three minor boys from Belapur after they broke into a mobile shop in Kharghar on the wee hours of Monday. The boys had made away with mobile phones and accessories worth Rs 3.80 lakh at sector 34 C in Kharghar on Monday wee hours. The case was registered with Kharghar police and a parallel investigation was initiated by the crime branch as well.

“We found cctv footages that lead us to the three minor boys who lived in the slum area near CIDCO bhavan in Belapur. From the cctv footage we found that the three boys had come to the shop in an aunto rickshaw. The back trial lead us to the place from where they stole the auto rickshaw in Kharghar,” police inspector Sunil Shinde (Central unit), crime branch said. It was found that the boys first stole an auto rickshaw and then reached the shop for stealing at 4 am on Monday. Later, the boys parked back the auto rickshaw at the same place and fled.

When the police traced cthe auto driver, they found that the auto driver was unaware that his auto was stolen for few hours to be used in a theft. “Since we traced the boys within 24 hours of the theft, they did not get any chance to sell off the stolen booty. They had only distributed the stolen goods among themselves and hence we could make a 100% recovery in this case,” the officer added. The boys who have been detained have been sent to the children correction home at Bhiwandi.