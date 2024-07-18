Navi Mumbai: Nigerian National Arrested With Mephedrone Worth Rs 86.40 Lakh Following Seizure From 2 Men

Image for representational purpose | File Photo

Following the arrest of two men with Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 2 crore, Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Navi Mumbai have now arrested a Nigerian National female in possession of MD worth Rs 86. 40 lakh. The accused lady has been identified Blessing King alias Khristina Enoch Yakubu (40). She was arrested from Naigaon in Nallasopara.

On Monday midnight, ANC had nabbed Fazal Jafar Khan (21) and Salauddin Allauddin Shaikh (21), both residents of Mahim on their two wheelers at Vashi gaon on Sion-Panvel highway after they had received an information about the duo coming to provide 1004 grams of MD worth Rs 2 crore to someone.

On searching the duo, the police found the drugs from them. “In further interrogation of the duo, we found information on the source from where they received the drugs which lead us to Yakubu,” police inspector Neeraj Chaudhary from ANC said. Khan and Shaikh had got the drugs from Yakubu who was detained on Wednesday and after receiving the permission of arrest from the magistrate, she was arrested.

The police are now in search of the manufacturing unit from where the drugs were manufactured. According to police, MD is manufactured locally at small industries in the outskirts of the city or in the interiors of rural areas. Last year, ANC had busted two such factories operational from Khopoli.

Khan and Shaikh, who otherwise worked as delivery boys and did temporary jobs, earned most of the money as drug carrier which even their families were aware of. The accused were arrested under the section of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) of 1985 and have been remanded to police custody till July 19.