Pune Drug Bust: Here Is How Sandeep Dhunia Supplied MD From Pune To London

Pune Police Suspect Terror Link In Massive Drug Bust, Resist Transfer To NCB Or NIA | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Police's crime branch seized 1800 kg of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 3600 crore in raids conducted in Delhi, Sangali and Pune. The police investigation revealed that the drug was being supplied to London. However, during the interrogation of the accused and based on technical evidence, a shocking fact was uncovered that 140 kg of MD had been sent by flight from Delhi.

The main accused, Sandeep Dhunia, was obtaining large quantities of the drug for commercial production through the chemical expert Yuvraj Bhujbal from a Kurkhumbh-based company. Since June 2023, the accused had been manufacturing the drug at this location.

The MD drug was being filled into 15 to 20 barrels of 25 kg each from the concerned company and transported to Delhi by road. Sandeep Yadav's Delta Courier Company operates in Delhi. For the past two to three years, Sandeep Yadav had been providing courier services for food packets to different countries. Under this disguise, aluminum paper was being used in these packets in which, the MD drug was concealed as per the advise of Viren Singh, an accused who is absconding. These packets were packed in international standard packing, making the drug undetectable to the large scanners at the airport at the time of cargo inspection. Taking advantage of this, it was found that the accused sent the drug in large quantities to London.

Sandeep Dhunia, the main accused in this case, who fled abroad, has British citizenship and a network in London.

The police suspect that the agents there take possession of these parcels and supply them to various places. Couriers were mainly going to England, USA and Canada through the Delta Courier Company. Therefore, along with London, the police are also checking whether the drugs have been sent to any other country.