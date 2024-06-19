Navi Mumbai: Creek Pollution Due To Cleaning Of Tankers

Chemical tankers are being washed in the area and this water is running directly into the creek |

Navi Mumbai: Chemical tankers getting cleaned adjacent to the Creekside in Uran is posing to be a major environmental hazard. Environmentalist has voiced their concern about the ecological damage the activity is causing along the creek. Activists have observed numerous instances of dead fishes floating in the creek.

“With no thought of the hazard posed, chemical tankers are being washed in the area and this water is running directly into the creek resulting to death of large number of fishes on a regular basis. The flora and fauna of the creek is getting affected,” said the Director of NatConnect, BN Kumar.

Local authorities not taking cognisance of the issue has prompted environmentalist to raise the issue with the government authorities. Trail mails have been sent addressed to environment ministry, the tehsil office and even to the chief minister. “Multiple complaints have been raised with the pollution control board but there is no action taken. The callous attitude is causing huge loss to the fisherman earning their livelihood from the creek,” said the president of Maharashtra Small Scale Traditional Fish workers Union Nandakumar Waman Pawar.

In the mail addressed to the CMO on June 18, NatConnect has highlighted about the large scale environmental violation happening in the area and the failure of the local officials to act inspite of multiple complaints. Kumar has requested for intervention from the office on urgent basis as the violation is suggested to have far reaching effects in future. “The issue is not restricted to the death of the fishes even the wetlands are under threat as during high and low tides the chemically laced water gets mixed,” said Kumar.