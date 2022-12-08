Navi Mumbai: CREDAI BANM Raigad property exhibition to start tomorrow in Khandeshwara |

Navi Mumbai: The four-day property exhibition of CREDAI BANM Raigad will be starting on Friday in Khandeshwar. Over 150 projects by more than 75 developers will be displayed.

The organiser is expecting that around 75,000 home buyers will visit the exhibition over four days. This is the sixth mega property exhibition of CREDAI BANM Raigad.

Navi Mumbai: Seen as one of the destinations for affordable homes

As Navi Mumbai is seen as one of the destinations for affordable homes, according to the organiser, properties from Rs 19 lakh will be available in the exhibition. “Developers will come up with projects ranging from Rs 19 lakh in affordable segment to Rs 3.5 crores for premium customers,” said Jitu Jagvani, President of BANM Raigad, adding that they are holding the Property Expo 2022 with a theme “The City of Dream” from November 9.

The affordable segment homes will be available in Khopoli, Karjat and Panvel. However, developers claimed that post-Covid, the demand for bigger houses has increased. “As CIDCO provided a large number of plots in the Panvel area through auction, developers will come up with a number of luxurious projects,” informed Mr Jagvani.