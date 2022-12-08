Navi Mumbai: MSEDCL Vashi runs special campaign to curb electricity theft, penalises 56 persons

MSEDCL Vashi runs special campaign to curb electricity theft, penalises 56 persons | Sourced Photo/FPJ

As part of a regular pick-up campaign by the Vashi Sub-Division of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) checked 2131 meters of consumers and penalised a total of 56 consumers for stealing electricity and illegal connection. The campaign was carried out from April 2022 to November 2022.

The action was taken against 34 violators under section 135 of the Electricity Act 2003 for stealing stolen electricity and under section 126 of the same act for unauthorized electricity connection.

The campaign was carried out under the supervision of Vashi Division Executive Engineer Ms Shamkant Borse and Additional Executive Engineer of Vashi Sub-division Mr. Ravindra Jadhav to reduce power loss.

Where electricity theft is detected, a notice has been issued to pay the estimated bill and the settlement amount. A police complaint will be filed against those who do not pay this amount within the time limit for filing a case under section 135, the officials said. In the case of unauthorized use of electricity, action is being taken as per section 126.