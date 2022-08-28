Mumbai: MSEDCL begins drive to reduce power loss

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has embarked on a drive to reduce the power losses on channels.

In this campaign, which is currently being implemented on more than 230 feeders in 16 Zones of MSEDCL, actions will be taken against electricity theft and works such as replacement of faulty meters, installation of aerial bunch conductors, installation of multi-meter boxes, installation of capacitor banks and balancing of electricity load will be carried out, said Vijay Singhal, chairman and managing director of MSEDCL.

The main objective of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), to be implemented by MSEDCL with the financial assistance of the Central government, is to reduce energy losses and accordingly, MSEDCL has decided to implement a rigorous theft detection drive.

With regard to the speedy implementation of this scheme, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the Cabinet meeting held recently have instructed that electricity loss should be reduced in order to provide good service to customers who pay their electricity bills regularly and to improve the financial condition of MSEDCL.

Accordingly, Singhal has said that this campaign will be implemented on some distribution feeders with more than 50 percent power loss in the city.

