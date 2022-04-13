e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination for 12-14 years at five schools today in PMC, precautionary does in private centre

Amit Srivastava | Updated on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:13 AM IST

The vaccination drive for children between 12 and 14 years of age group is available at five schools in Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday.

They are available at St Joseph School, New Panvel, DAV Public School, Tondare, M A D P Public School, Kamothe, Convent of Jesus and Mary High School, Kharghar and New Sudhagad School, Kalamboli.

The civic body is rotating school premises to cover maximum children in a small span of time. In addition, the precautionary doses for people between 18 and 59 years of age group is available in private vaccination centres and beneficiaries will have to pay as per the decided rate.

The PMC allowed the precautionary dose following a decision by the central government from April 10. Citizens who have taken both doses and completed 39 weeks or 273 days can take the precautionary dose.

There is no need for fresh registration for the precautionary dose. The beneficiary will have to pay Rs 225 plus GST and Rs 150 service charge for the precautionary dose.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:13 AM IST