COVID-19 precautionary dose for all adults from April 10; here is how to book appointment

Those who are 18 years of age and have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose, are eligible now for a precaution dose at private vaccination centres, as announced by the Ministry of Health.

Though these doses will be only available at private vaccination centres but the booking will be still available on Cowin portal same as it was there for earlier two doses.

Kindly follow below steps to book an appointment for the precautionary dose:

1. Log in to https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/

2. Enter the same mobile number which you used for booking first and second doses slots.

3. You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on to the registered mobile number.

4. It will show you the details of the first two doses and will also show number of days left for the booster dose and the due date.

5. It will show you the tab ‘Schedule precaution dose’ where you can book an appointment for your booster dose.

6. You can search for the nearest vaccination centre by PIN code or by your district and state name.

7. Select a suitable centre and the time slot.

8. Once the slot booking is confirmed it will show you on to the screen.

9. You will also receive a confirmation message from VM-NHPSMS on your registered mobile number. You will also receive an OTP which needs to be shown at the vaccination centre.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 07:02 PM IST