Indore: Even after warnings by administration, many skip precautionary dose

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the decreasing number of cases of Covid-19, the speed of vaccination is also decreasing as only 6,307 doses were administered on Thursday.

Moreover, frontline workers and healthcare workers are not paying heed to the warnings of the administration to take their pending dose of vaccination within two days as only 152 healthcare workers and 189 frontline workers took the doses on Thursday.

Going by the health department’s records, the precautionary dose of the vaccine is still pending for over 8,000 frontline workers and 10,000 healthcare workers.

Out of 6307, about 3100 doses were administered to the teenagers between the ages of 15 ad 17 years as the second dose, while 437 doses were administered as the first dose of vaccine to the same age group.

As many as 1,700 doses were administered to people of ages between 18 and 44 years.

Over 65 lakh doses administered in Indore

§ As many as 65.17 lakh doses were administered to people across the district, including 33.58 lakh doses as the first dose, 30.69 lakh doses as the second dose and over 89,196 doses as the precautionary dose

§ 2.38 lakh doses of Covaxin have been administered to teenagers of the age group between 15 and 17 years, including over 1.55 lakh doses as the first dose of vaccine

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:56 PM IST