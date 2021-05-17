Navi Mumbai: Cops foil suicide attempt of man at Vashi creek bridge

A man in his late twenties, who allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping off the Vashi creek bridge, was saved by the traffic police late on Saturday night.
The police said that the man, a resident of Ghansoli, had come to the bridge on his bike around 11.30 pm with the intention of committing suicide. The traffic officials from the toll plaza beat office spotted his bike parked near the railings and understood his motive.
“A few officials then reached the spot and prevented him from jumping off. They later convinced him not to take the drastic step, and took him to the police station,” said a police official from Vashi police station.
The man who worked as a technician at a private laboratory was having some problem in his personal life. “He was having some problem in his love life and out of frustration, he was going to take the drastic step. After convincing him, we called in his family members and handed over them,” he said.
