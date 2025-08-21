 Navi Mumbai Civic Drive: NMMC & Project Mumbai Launch Plastic Recycling Initiative To Achieve Zero Landfill Goal
Navi Mumbai Civic Drive: NMMC & Project Mumbai Launch Plastic Recycling Initiative To Achieve Zero Landfill Goal

In a step towards achieving a zero plastic landfill city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), in collaboration with Project Mumbai, has launched a plastic recycling initiative under the Independence Day campaign “Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar Swachhata”.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 09:29 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai students and citizens join NMMC’s plastic recycling drive under “Har Ghar Swachhata” campaign | X - @NMMConline

Strong Citizen Participation Across Sectors

The drive, themed “Every Household – Plastic Free”, received enthusiastic participation from citizens across schools, housing societies, offices, and various institutions, officials said.

141 Kg Plastic Waste Collected and Diverted

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde and the supervision of Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, the initiative was implemented across both civic zones.

As part of the campaign, 141 kg of plastic waste collected from 14 centres by special NMMC vehicles was diverted away from landfills. Instead, the waste will be recycled into useful items to be installed at public places.

Students and Citizens at the Forefront

Officials noted that the enthusiastic response of students and citizens was a highlight of the drive. The campaign is being seen as a crucial step towards the “Plastic-Free Navi Mumbai” goal, instilling awareness among youngsters to avoid plastic use and fostering an environmentally sustainable future.

Weekly Drives to Continue the Momentum

Building on the success, NMMC and Project Mumbai will now conduct a weekly plastic and e-waste collection drive, launched on a pilot basis from Independence Day.

"Citizens, housing societies, schools, and offices interested in participating must register with Project Mumbai or the NMMC Solid Waste Management (SWM) department," said an official from NMMC.

Citizen Participation Urged for Sustainability

Residents have been urged to hand over clean and dry plastic waste every Thursday and Friday at their nearest civic SWM office to sanitation officers or inspectors.

