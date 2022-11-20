Navi Mumbai civic agency light headquarters in blue to mark International Children’s Day

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters | Sourced Photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's headquarter was illuminated in blue to mark International Children's Day which is annually observed on November 20.

The NMMC as part of the celebrations is also conducting activities for children.

November 20 is celebrated as International Children's Day all over the world. On this occasion, various activities are organized in various countries all over the world on behalf of UNICEF.

The theme of this year's Children's Day is 'Children's right to play'. UNICEF intended to highlight the importance of play in a child's development.

Children develop interest in learning new things through sports etc and develop various skills; their decision making ability enhances and they learn team spirit and their personality develops as well.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC felicitates winners of essay and painting competition

NMMC organises painting, drawing competition

The NMMC often organises cultural events on important occasions for children. The civic agency for National Children's Day had organised painting, craft and essay competition for the students of civic-run school. The theme was along the lines of waste segregation.

NMMC hit two birds with one stone as the children could tap into their creative potential to produce best artwork while understanding the importance of waste segregation for a better planet.