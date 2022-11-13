e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold essay, elocution and slogan writing competition on Constitution Day to create awareness

Students participating in the essay competition can submit in Marathi, Hindi, or English language.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
NMMC Headquarters | File
Navi Mumbai: In order to create awareness among students and citizens about the Constitution of India, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is holding an essay, elocution and slogan writing competition on Constitution Day November 26. The topics included in the competition are Importance of the Indian Constitution, My Constitution, My Pride and Constitution-making and Babasaheb.

Students participating in the essay competition can submit in Marathi, Hindi, or English language. The essay competition is being conducted for the Primary school group of 5th to 8th standards; the secondary group of 9th and 10th standards. Similarly, college and open group competitions are being planned through the Social Development Department.

The maximum word limit for the essay is 300 words for the Primary School Group, 1000 words for the Secondary School Group, 1000 words for the College Group and 2000 words for the Open Group.

