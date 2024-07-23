Navi Mumbai: CIDCO's Sale Of 243 Shops In Ulwe Node Sees High Demand, Boosting Business Opportunities

CIDCO Bhavan | File

The City and Industrial Development Corporation’s (CIDCO) scheme of sale of 243 shops in the Bamandongri housing complex has received an overwhelming response from businessmen. The results were announced at CIDCO Bhavan on July 23. CIDCO had announced the scheme on March 14, 2024.

These shops were made available for sale in Ulwe node with good connectivity through Road, Rail, Atal Setu (MTHL). Along with this, CIDCO’s Navi Mumbai International Airport is also coming up in the vicinity of the Ulwe node.

“Besides fulfilling the dream of a rightful house of common citizens, various schemes are implemented by CIDCO for the benefit of developers, entrepreneurs, and professionals. Through this scheme of sale of 243 shops, many businessmen have got a golden opportunity to grow their businesses in the fast developing and well connected Ulwe node. The good response to this scheme has sealed the credibility of CIDCO amongst citizens,” the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, Vijay Singhal said.

The scheme has received a good response from the citizens due to the credibility of CIDCO’s housing schemes and the business growth opportunities in areas like Ulwe Node. As various sizes of shops are available, this scheme is beneficial for all kinds of businessmen.