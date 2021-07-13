Navi Mumbai: CIDCO transfers 3000 sqm plot to state government for sub-centre of Marathi Bhasha Bhavan in Airoli

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has transferred a piece of land to the Marathi Language Department of the Government of Maharashtra for the construction of Sub-Center of Marathi Bhasha Bhavan in Airoli on July 13. On the occasion, Subhash Desai, Minister for the Marathi Language also visited the plot in Airoli.

Offices of Directorate of Languages, Maharashtra State Board of Literature and Culture, Maharashtra State Marathi Encyclopedia Production Board and State Marathi Vikas Sanstha work for the development and promotion of the Marathi language and they are located at different locations in Mumbai.