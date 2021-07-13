Navi Mumbai: CIDCO transfers 3000 sqm plot to state government for sub-centre of Marathi Bhasha Bhavan in Airoli

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has transferred a piece of land to the Marathi Language Department of the Government of Maharashtra for the construction of Sub-Center of Marathi Bhasha Bhavan in Airoli on July 13. On the occasion, Subhash Desai, Minister for the Marathi Language also visited the plot in Airoli.
Offices of Directorate of Languages, Maharashtra State Board of Literature and Culture, Maharashtra State Marathi Encyclopedia Production Board and State Marathi Vikas Sanstha work for the development and promotion of the Marathi language and they are located at different locations in Mumbai.
Similarly, in Navi Mumbai, a sub-center of Marathi Bahsha will be opened to promote the language and culture. “The state government had approached CIDCO in 2016 for a plot of land with the aim of bringing all these offices together. Accordingly, CIDCO has allotted plot no. 6A is approximately 3000 sq.m. in Airoli. The land has been reserved for Marathi Bhasha Bhavan sub-center and it has been was handed over to the state government on long term lease,” said a press statement issued by the public relations department of CIDCO.
On the occasion, the minister Desai said, “The sub-center of Marathi Bhasha Bhavan will be equipped with multi-purpose common facilities. The building will have a library, multi-purpose halls for meetings, offices for various language activities, and separate halls for presidents. ”
The responsibility of constructing the building has been given to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation by the government.
