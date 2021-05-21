Navi Mumbai: CIDCO to give house possessions to beneficiaries of 2018-19 housing scheme from July

Navi Mumbai, May 21: There is good news for home buyers of 2018-19 housing scheme as the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will start giving possession of houses from July 1, 2021, in phases. The planning agency claimed that despite the pandemic, it has displayed its commitment to provided houses to citizens.

While all development sectors have severely impacted due to pandemics, CIDCO completed the construction of houses and make them ready for beneficiaries.

“CIDCO, a prestigious town planning and development authority in the country, has also gained repute in the construction sector. Since its inception, CIDCO has developed a large number of houses with an aim to provide affordable houses to every economic section of society. The consistency in housing demonstrates the inclusive development of CIDCO,” said a senior official from CIDCO.

As per the state government’s policy of ‘affordable housing for all’ CIDCO has implemented mass housing scheme 2018-19 by developing about 25,000 houses at five nodes of Navi Mumbai such as Taloja, Dronagiri, Kalamboli, Ghansoli and Kharghar for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG), under PMAY scheme. The houses were supposed to be allotted till October 2020 as per the timetable of the scheme. But due to the outbreak of pandemic and the lockdown, majority of development works were halted and CIDCO’s housing scheme was not an exception. Even, there was a shortage of laborers due to restrictions on public transportation and migration of workers.

“Due to the second wave of COVID 19, another lockdown was imposed in the state from April 15, 2021. During this period, the planning agency experienced a financial crisis. But, as determination paves the way, CIDCO strived to beat all the hurdles and deployed required laborers for the work,” stated a press note issued by CIDCO.

Those applicants who have paid the complete amounts of installments will get one month’s time from June 1, 2021 to pay the remaining miscellaneous charges and then Corporation will give the stepwise possession of the houses from July 1, 2021. And where the installments were unpaid, those applicants are given an extension till 31st July 2021 to pay the balance amount.

Due to this decision by CIDCO, the dream of numerous families to possess a rightful home will be fulfilled soon. Thus, this decision will be a soothing relief for the beneficiaries in this unfortunate pandemic situation.