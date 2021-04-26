Navi Mumbai: COVID facility with 30 ICU beds and 10 ventilators opened at Vashi's CIDCO exhibition centre

A COVID facility with 30 ICU beds and 10 ventilators started at the expanded CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi. The Guardian Minister of Thane District and Urban Development Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde visited the facility and expressed his satisfaction. This is the first phase and it will later be expanded to 75 ICU beds and 30 ventilators.

For the last fortnight, the shortage of ICU beds was the biggest talking point about many patients were facing difficulties in getting the same. “Emphasis is being given on increasing beds facilities in view of the growing number of COVID positive cases. In addition, efforts are taken to address the need for ICU beds and ventilators,” said a senior civic official.

Before the beginning of second wave of COVID 19, the civic body had planned 75 ICU beds and 30 ventilators at the expanded CIDCO Exhibition Center. In the first phase, 30 ICU beds and 10 ventilators have been started.

“Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is taking measures to ensure timely availability of ICU beds for critically ill patients in view of the increasing number of COVID patients. The corporation has increased the number of its ICU beds to 375 and the number of oxygen beds in the city to 3000,” said the official.

“At present, there is a shortage of oxygen in the state and the NMMC has taken prompt action to set up a portable oxygen generator plant. This can make available sufficient oxygen for the need of corporation,” said Guardian Minister Shinde.

At the CIDCO Exhibition Center, the Corporation has a dedicated COVID Health Center with a capacity of 1200 oxygen beds and a COVID Care Center with a capacity of 300 beds.