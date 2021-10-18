Navi Mumbai: CIDCO to complete the allotment of 12.5% developed lands in next one and a half years

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has set a target of completing the allotment of land to project-affected people (PAP) or their heirs in Navi Mumbai under the 12.5 percent scheme in the next one and a half years. Also, for the convenience of the citizens visiting CIDCO headquarter in Belapur, the dedicated office which was on the seventh floor has been shifted to the ground floor.

While inaugurating the new office, Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice President and Managing Director of CIDCO said that the planning agency will complete the allotment of 12.5% scheme lands in the next one and half a year. On the occasion, other senior CIDCO officials were present.

"The 12.5 percent scheme is crucial to uplift the living standards of the Navi Mumbai PAPs, including fair compensation for the acquired land. CIDCO aims to complete the remaining land allotment under this scheme in the next one and a half years, " said Dr. Mukherjee.

CIDCO was appointed by the Government of Maharashtra in 1970 as a special planning authority to develop Navi Mumbai. Local lands were acquired by CIDCO to develop the new city. Under the scheme, 12.5 percent developed is being given to PAPs as compensation for their acquired land.

“The scheme has been implemented by CIDCO in a very transparent and planned manner and till date, most of the PAPs in Thane and Raigad districts of Navi Mumbai area has been allotted lands to their heirs if the PAP is not alive. The process of allotment of land to the remaining project-affected people under this scheme will be completed by CIDCO in the next one and half years,” said another official from CIDCO.

He added that CIDCO is also in the process of acquiring land in the Dronagiri node and in return for these lands, developed plots at Jasai will be provided to the project-affected people there. For this, the work of developing high-quality infrastructure at Jasai is in full swing.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 08:52 PM IST