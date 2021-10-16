Navi Mumbai: CIDCO offers plots for professional colleges in Kharghar and Ghansoli

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has come up with two plots for professional colleges in Kharghar and Ghansoli. Kharghar node is already an educational hub and there are a number of educational institutions from medical to engineering.

The two plots will be given on lease to trusts or societies registered under the Bombay Public Trust Act 1950 or under section 8 of Companies Act 2013 for establishing a professional college.

According to an official from the marketing department of CIDCO, the plots are available at sector 12 in Kharghar and sector 6 in Ghansoli. While the size of the Kharghar plot is around 3133 sqm, the Ghansoli plot is bigger with a 12,196 sqm area.

Earlier, the planning agency had offered five plots for educational institutions in Sanpada and developing node Dronagiri. For the last year, CIDCO has flooded with plots across the city to meet the demand as well as to control the rising price of houses. Apart from residential and commercial plots, CIDCO has made available social facilities plots.

While the date of submission of tender and auction has not been available, the scheme booklet will be available till October 22.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: Illegal sale of biodiesel increases as diesel touches Rs 100 per litre

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 07:49 PM IST