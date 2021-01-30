Navi Mumbai: CIDCO proposes changes in GDCR to make Metro project viable

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is looking for a new source of revenue as its board has resolved to make an amendment in the General Development Control Regulation (GDCR) to supports its infrastructure projects. However, the amendment will need approval from the state government.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO, tweeted a string of tweets and informed about the major development.

He posted, “The Board of CIDCO limited has resolved to make an amendment in the GDCR for its Navi Mumbai project area to grant additional FSI for the Metro corridor. This is in line with the Government of India’s Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy and Government of Maharashtra’s TOD.”

In another tweet, Dr. Mukherjee said that the cost of Navi Mumbai Metro Rail is primarily to be met by CIDCO land monetisation. This move will enable better value capture and make the project better viable. Such policy has already been approved by the state government for the Nagpur and Pune Metros.