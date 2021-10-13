Navi Mumbai: CIDCO offers 39 plots at prime locations of developed nodes

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has come up with 39 residential and commercial plots in developed nodes Vashi, Nerul, Ghansoli, Sanpada and Belapur. These plots are available at prime locations. Recently, a plot in Belapur had attracted over Rs 2 lakh per sq meter.

In the last year, the planning agency has made available over 500 small and big plots across Navi Mumbai.

The plots will be allotted through the e-tendering and e-auction processes. The details of bidder registration, application submission, payment of EMD, close bid and e-auction submission and scheme booklet is available at the CIDCO’s e-auction website from October 12, 2021.

According to CIDCO officials, the scheme will prove beneficial for the revival of the hampered real estate sector due to pandemic and prolonged lockdown. Further, magnificent residential and commercial constructions on large plots will add up to the development of the city.

Of the 39 plots are on offer, 17 plots are available in Ghansoli, 6 plots in Vashi, two plots in Sanpada, 12 plots in Nerul and the remaining two plots in Belapur. The smallest plot is 143 sq.m and the biggest plot is around 8772 sqm.

Two plots are offered in sector 15 in Belapur where another plot had attracted over Rs 2 lakh per sqm. Similarly, plot offer in sector 18 in Sanpada (off Palm Beach Road) is one of the prime locations. A similar plot in sector 18 had attracted over Rs 2.8 lakh per sq meter early this year.

While the base price of these plots ranges from Rs 34,500 to Rs 97,778 per sqm. And these plots can be developed with 1.1 FSI.

Navi Mumbai has gained smooth connectivity due to its suburban railways, highways, and network of internal roads. Soon the city will be connected to the world, with the development of Navi Mumbai International Airport. Moreover, the public transportation system will become more capable with the development of the Navi Mumbai Metro. The commercial sector of the city will soar high with the development of the proposed International Corporate Park.

