 Mumbai: Oshiwara Police File FIR Against Spanish Villa Owner For Negligence After Dog Bite Incident
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Oshiwara Police File FIR Against Spanish Villa Owner For Negligence After Dog Bite Incident

Mumbai: Oshiwara Police File FIR Against Spanish Villa Owner For Negligence After Dog Bite Incident

The Oshiwara police have filed an FIR against Tejas Jogani, owner of Spanish Villa banquet hall in Jogeshwari West, for negligent conduct with respect to an animal. Event planner Heena Sayyed, 28, was bitten by Jogani’s pet dog during work at the venue on October 31. She alleged the dog was unmuzzled and that Jogani failed to assist her after the incident.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Oshiwara Police File FIR Against Spanish Villa Owner For Negligence After Dog Bite Incident |

Mumbai: The Oshiwara police has registered an FIR against Tejas Jogani, owner of Spanish Villa, for allegedly exhibiting negligent conduct with respect to an animal.

According to the police, the complainant, Heena Sayyed, 28, an event planner residing in Mira Road East, was bitten by a pet dog at the Spanish Villa banquet hall in Jogeshwari West on October 31. Sayyed was at the venue, which hosts weddings and other events, for work when Jogani’s dog allegedly attacked her, causing a deep injury to her right hand.

Read Also
Anil Ambani's Reliance Delhi, Pali Hill Residence Among 40 Properties Worth ₹3,084 Cr Attached By...
article-image

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Sayyed alleged that the dog was roaming freely without a muzzle and that Jogani failed to help her after the incident. The police registered the case under Section 291 (negligent conduct with respect to an animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Why Is Mumbai Still Experiencing Rains In November? The Climate Crisis Behind India’s Broken Monsoon Rhythm
Why Is Mumbai Still Experiencing Rains In November? The Climate Crisis Behind India’s Broken Monsoon Rhythm
JEE Main 2026: NTA Withdraws Mention Of On-Screen Calculator, Calls It Typographic Error
JEE Main 2026: NTA Withdraws Mention Of On-Screen Calculator, Calls It Typographic Error
Realty Firms Parsvnath Developers & Unity Group Will Earn Annual Rental Income Of ₹120 Crore From New Shopping Mall In Delhi
Realty Firms Parsvnath Developers & Unity Group Will Earn Annual Rental Income Of ₹120 Crore From New Shopping Mall In Delhi
Carpenter’s Daughter Becomes World Champion: Amanjot Kaur Achieves Glory Amid Her Family Fighting Its Own Battle
Carpenter’s Daughter Becomes World Champion: Amanjot Kaur Achieves Glory Amid Her Family Fighting Its Own Battle

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Govt Unveils Policy To Promote Reuse Of Treated Wastewater Across Cities

Maharashtra Govt Unveils Policy To Promote Reuse Of Treated Wastewater Across Cities

Why Is Mumbai Still Experiencing Rains In November? The Climate Crisis Behind India’s Broken...

Why Is Mumbai Still Experiencing Rains In November? The Climate Crisis Behind India’s Broken...

Navi Mumbai Cybercrime: 53-Year-Old Consultant Duped Of ₹50 Lakh In Online Share Market Fraud

Navi Mumbai Cybercrime: 53-Year-Old Consultant Duped Of ₹50 Lakh In Online Share Market Fraud

Mumbai: Oshiwara Police File FIR Against Spanish Villa Owner For Negligence After Dog Bite Incident

Mumbai: Oshiwara Police File FIR Against Spanish Villa Owner For Negligence After Dog Bite Incident

Anil Ambani's Reliance Delhi, Pali Hill Residence Among 40 Properties Worth ₹3,084 Cr Attached By...

Anil Ambani's Reliance Delhi, Pali Hill Residence Among 40 Properties Worth ₹3,084 Cr Attached By...