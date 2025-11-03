Mumbai: Oshiwara Police File FIR Against Spanish Villa Owner For Negligence After Dog Bite Incident |

Mumbai: The Oshiwara police has registered an FIR against Tejas Jogani, owner of Spanish Villa, for allegedly exhibiting negligent conduct with respect to an animal.

According to the police, the complainant, Heena Sayyed, 28, an event planner residing in Mira Road East, was bitten by a pet dog at the Spanish Villa banquet hall in Jogeshwari West on October 31. Sayyed was at the venue, which hosts weddings and other events, for work when Jogani’s dog allegedly attacked her, causing a deep injury to her right hand.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Sayyed alleged that the dog was roaming freely without a muzzle and that Jogani failed to help her after the incident. The police registered the case under Section 291 (negligent conduct with respect to an animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

