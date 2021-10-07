Navi Mumbai: CIDCO to hold day-long Investment and Infrastructure Summit Virtual on October 8

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is organizing the “CIDCO Investment and Infrastructure Summit” on October 8, 2021, virtually. The summit will discuss the various investment opportunities available in Navi Mumbai. The summit is an important step towards creating a medium of communication between the CIDCO and prospective developers, investors, construction companies and associations, claims the planning agency.

Apart from CIDCO officials, the day-long summit will see representatives from renowned and key organizations like NAREDCO, CREDAI, MCHI sharing their valuable opinions. Experts from Education, Health, Transport and Sports will also share their opinions in the forum as well.

It is also believed that the summit will enable CIDCO to frame solutions and policies around the needs to create viable and attractive investment opportunities in Navi Mumbai.

There will be a separate and dedicated session wherein the investors who have already invested in Navi Mumbai will talk to the general public about the benefits and convey the general information that is required to invest here.

During the submit the planning agency will explain its capabilities of completing various projects on time and the construction and development carried out in Navi Mumbai by CIDCO. The summit will also cover the various projects and developments undertaken by CIDCO to facilitate the development of the hospitality, health, education, sports and other sectors in Navi Mumbai.

Projects like Mega Housing Schemes, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Navi Mumbai Metro, Corporate Park, etc. are underway and making a huge impact on infrastructural developments in Navi Mumbai. Also, a special focus on transportation connectivity in Navi Mumbai by CIDCO is sure to provide excellent investment opportunities to interested investors.

The summit is open to all, investors, as well as common citizens, can register at https://avtaar.eletsonline.com/cidco/registration to attend this summit. For more information about the event, you can check cidco.eletsonline.com.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 07:33 PM IST