Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends deadline for submitting documents and EMD in special housing scheme to October 21

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) granted an extension in the special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors and uniformed personnel so that they have enough time to complete the loan process. The extension will also allow the applicants to have enough time to collect and submit all the necessary documents that are required for the application process. Now, they can complete the process by October 21, 2021.

Earlier, CIDCO had given an extension till October 7 to complete the process. However, some of the applicants were having difficulty managing all the documents during the deadline. Now, documents like domicile certificates, COVID warrior certificates, caste certificates among others can take time to collect and the extension will allow the COVID warriors to get some room to breathe to complete their application.

In order to make it easier for the applicants to pay the earnest money deposit, CIDCO had already made the loan facility available through their empaneled banks. Applicants who come under the EWS category will have to deposit Rs 2 lakh as EMD while Rs 2.5 lakh for the general category. Similarly, many applicants had sought time to complete the process for a loan to a deposit of EMD.

Initially, the last date for this scheme was September 9, 2021. But as per the request of the applicants, an extension was granted October 7, 2021.

“In order to provide enough time for the applicants to complete the loan application process and documents submission, CIDCO granted an extension in the scheme up to October 21, 2021, as per the request of the applicants,” said a senior CIDCO official.

CIDCO had launched a special housing scheme for the COVID warriors and the uniform personnel on August 15, 2021. Under this housing scheme, around 4488 houses are available in Taloja, Kalamboli, Kharghar, Ghansoli, and Dronagiri nodes of Navi Mumbai. Out of the 4,488 houses, 1088 houses have been reserved for the Economically Weaker sections while the rest 3400 houses will be available to the general category.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 09:19 PM IST