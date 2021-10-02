Mumbai-Navi Mumbai water taxi service to commence soon: CIDCO

The Nerul passenger water transport terminal in Navi Mumbai in Thane district is in the final stage of construction and boat and catamaran services will commence soon, state-run planning authority CIDCO said on Saturday.

In a release, the City and Industrial Development Corporation said its managing director Sanjay Mukherjee and others senior officials reviewed the work on the project during the day.

"The Nerul Passenger Water Terminal, being developed on Panvel Creek as part of the Eastern Waterfront project, will reduce the stress on roads and railway services and people of Navi Mumbai will have an alternative mode of travel to south Mumbai," Mukherjee said.

As part of the plan for development of internal water transport on the east coast of Mumbai, such terminals and other infrastructure are being built at Bhaucha Dhakka in Mumbai, Nerul in Navi Mumbai and Mandva at Alibaug by Mumbai Port Trust, CIDCO and Maharashtra Maritime Board, respectively.

The CIDCO release said the approximately 11 nautical mile distance between Bhaucha Dhakka and Nerul will be covered in 30-45 minutes through speed boat and catamarans.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 07:36 PM IST