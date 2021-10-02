e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 07:13 PM IST

Maharashtra ATS nabs Bangladeshi national travelling on fake Indian passport from Delhi

The court has remanded him to the ATS custody till October 8.
ANI
Representative Image | Unsplash

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested a Bangladeshi national from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi for allegedly travelling on a fake Indian passport.

As per a press release issued by Maharashtra ATS, the accused, identified as Irshad Shahabuddin Shaikh (33), was using an Indian passport that was issued to him on the basis of fraudulent Indian documents.

Shaikh, who hails from the Noakhali district of Bangladesh, was arrested as he arrived in Delhi from Sharjah, UAE.

He was flown to Mumbai today morning and produced before the Court. The court has remanded him to the ATS custody till October 8.

