Mumbai: ATS makes third arrest in terror conspiracy case

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials, on Thursday, arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with a terror conspiracy case. Rs 49,000 (cash), a SIM card and some documents were seized. The ATS had earlier arrested two persons in this case.

The arrested person was identified as Mohammad Irfan Rehmat Ali Shaikh, a resident of Kherwadi, Bandra (East), and a tailor by profession. He was produced before the court on Thursday, which remanded him to ATS custody till October 04.

According to the police, on September 17, the ATS had registered an FIR under section 18 (punishment for conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against one Anthony, alias Anwar, alias Anas, who is abroad, and Zakir Hussain Shaikh, a resident of Jogeshwari for criminal conspiracy to commit terrorist acts. A lookout circular was issued against Shaikh by the ATS and he was arrested on September 18.

During the custodial interrogation, it was revealed that he had been receiving instructions from his handlers situated abroad. The ATS officials, on September 19, arrested one Rizwan Ibrahim Momin, a resident of Mumbra in the said case. The ATS officials also raided Momin's rented residence and claimed it had seized some incriminating documents. It also recovered Shaikh's mobile phone, which was broken into three pieces by Momin and was thrown into a drain near his residence.

"The investigation revealed that Mohammad Irfan received the seized cash from someone on the instructions of Shaikh. He then handed over the money to Shaikh. However, when the Delhi police had busted a terror module, Shaikh again handed over the money to Mohammad Irfan. We suspect this money was to be used for terror activities," said an ATS official.

Shaikh and Momin were initially remanded in police custody for two days after their arrests. On September 20, on ATS's plea in court, the duo was sent to judicial custody. However, on September 24, the ATS filed an application in court, asking for their custody. On September 27, the duo was remanded to police custody till October 4.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 11:44 PM IST