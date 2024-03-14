Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Issues Tenders For TPS 2-7 For NAINA Project

CIDCO Bhavan in Navi Mumbai | File

In an effort to boost infrastructural development in the areas surrounding the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has issued tenders worth Rs 3114.69 Crore. The tenders have been invited from the qualified bidders to complete the basic infrastructure works within stipulated time.

Tenders issued for carrying out works

“We have issued tenders for carrying out works such as road development, drainage, sewage, street lighting, VUPs, PUPs besides other infrastructural development in the town planning schemes (TPS) of 2 to 7 in the 94 villages falling under Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA). Those bidding for these works will have to complete the works within a period of three years,” a senior CIDCO official said not wishing to be named.

While 174 villages within 25 km radius of the proposed airport falls within NAINA, the CIDCO would not be developing gaothans which already has habitat and does not need planning agency’s interference in further development.

“Of these 174 villages, 80 villages fall under the jurisdiction of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) since it has also taken development of certain areas, mainly along Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL),” the official said adding, CIDCO has finalized 12 town planning schemes (TPS) to develop NAINA. “Of these, infrastructural development of TPS 1 is complete and now we have issued tenders for TPS 2 to 7. We are in the process of finalizing the tenders for TPS 8-12,” he said.

MoEF&CC's major condition to the CIDCO

While giving environmental clearance for the proposed NMIA, the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) laid a major condition to the CIDCO wherein it stated that the masterplan and development plan of Navi Mumbai shall be revised and recast in view of the airport development. It also asked the CIDCO to ensure that no unplanned or haphazard growth comes around the proposed airport.

The project does not entail the land acquisition process, but proposes land pooling by villagers wherein CIDCO, the Special Planning Authority for the project, gets to keep 60% of the land for infrastructure development while the project affected people get the remaining 40% with 2.5 FSI. CIDCO does not have to pay any monetary compensation to the villagers.