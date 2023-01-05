Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends deadline for document submission to regularise need-based construction in city

CIDCO | Photo: Representative Image

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has extended the deadline for submission of documents to regularise the need-based constructions up to 250 meters of Gaothan or village till March 31, 2023.

In December's first week, the state government issued a fresh notification and slashed the regularisation charges by a minimum of 50 percent of the reserved price of the land of the respective areas.

As per the government's decision, the regularisation charges have been divided into two slabs. In the first slab, construction upto 250 sqm, the regularizing charges will be 15 percent of the reserved price of the land and in the second slab, for construction from 251 sqm to 500 sqm villagers will have to pay 25 % of the reserved price to regularize. Earlier, it was 30 percent and 60 percent respectively.

Deadline to submit documents extended following regularisation price slash

After slashing premium charges, CIDCO further extended deadline from November 30, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

Now, villagers have to submit documents like a copy of the Land Acquisition Award (Proof of Project Affected), proof of relationship with the project affected, Gram Panchayat or Municipal Property tax Sheet, Gram Panchayat/Municipal Assessment (8a) Excerpt, electricity bill, copy of water bill, Encroachment Department notice copy (if notice received), Ration Card and Aadhar Card.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends online registration deadline for mass housing scheme till Jan 6

State government regularised need-based constructions in Feb 2022

In February 2022, the state government decided to regularize need-based constructions upto 250 meters on the periphery of villages in Thane, Raigad, and Navi Mumbai, including the Panvel and Uran areas.

The decision will provide a big relief to thousands of project-affected persons (PAPs) who had given their land for the development of the city. The issue was pending for almost 38 years.

PAP extended their houses after family members increased

Many of the villagers or project-affected persons (PAP) extended their houses after the number of members in the family increased. Many of them constructed double-storey buildings and now they are demanding to regularise their building. The issue has been pending for almost 38 years.



Read Also Bombay High Court orders CIDCO to consider OC for Bhagwati home buyers