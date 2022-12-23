CIDCO extends deadline of mass housing scheme; draw to be held on February 3, 2023

CIDCO | Photo: Representative Image

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has extended the deadline for online registration for Mass Housing Scheme (Diwali) 2022 till January 6, 2023. Earlier the deadline was December 22. The extension has been given following an overwhelming response and demand from the citizens, said CIDCO.

The deadline for the payment of fees and EMD amount and the computerized lottery draw has been extended accordingly.

CIDCO launched the Mass Housing Scheme (Diwali)- 2022 on October 24, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Diwali and made available 7,849 units of flats in the Ulwe node near Bamandongri and Kharkopar (east) stations for the economically weaker section (EWS) category under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The housing scheme offers an opportunity for citizens to buy homes at an affordable rate in a rapidly developing and well-connected Ulwe node, said CIDCO.

According to CIDCO officials, the housing complexes under the scheme have excellent connectivity through Bamandongri and Kharkopar railway stations on the Nerul-Uran railway corridor, highway and the proposed MTHL.

Also, the housing complexes are in the proximity of Navi Mumbai International Airport being developed by CIDCO and hence, the Ulwe node has gained importance on an international level.

According to the revised schedule, online registration for the mass housing scheme can be completed by January 6, 2023. The online application can be submitted till January 07, 2023.

The online payment process has to be completed by January 07, 2023. The draft list of accepted applicants will be published on January 14, 2023 and the final list of accepted applicants will be published on January 18, 2023 on CIDCO’s website https://lottery.cidcoindia.com/. The computerized draw for the scheme will be held on February 03, 2023