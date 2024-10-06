 Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Expands Housing Scheme, 190 Additional Tenements Available In Kharghar With Extended Application Deadline
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: CIDCO Expands Housing Scheme, 190 Additional Tenements Available In Kharghar With Extended Application Deadline

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Expands Housing Scheme, 190 Additional Tenements Available In Kharghar With Extended Application Deadline

CIDCO had launched a housing scheme on 27th August and made available 689 tenements from its Swapnapoorti, Valley Shilp, and Vastu Vihar-Celebration housing complexes at Kharghar node for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Lower Income Group (LIG), Middle-Income Group (MIG), and Higher Income Group (HIG).

Raina AssainarUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 03:00 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) had made available 689 tenements for sale from housing complexes at Kharghar on 27th August. Now, the development authority has decided to make available an additional 190 tenements under this housing scheme, and the deadline for online registration of applications has been extended to 25th October.

CIDCO had launched a housing scheme on 27th August and made available 689 tenements from its Swapnapoorti, Valley Shilp, and Vastu Vihar-Celebration housing complexes at Kharghar node for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Lower Income Group (LIG), Middle-Income Group (MIG), and Higher Income Group (HIG). Out of these, an additional 93 tenements have been made available at Swapnapoorti housing complex for EWS, 46 tenements at Vastu Vihar-Celebration housing complex for MIG, and 51 tenements for HIG. This brings the total number of available tenements to 135 for EWS in Swapnapoorti housing complex, 56 for MIG, and 74 for HIG in Vastu Vihar-Celebration housing complex.

Read Also
'Trial Landing At Navi Mumbai International Airport Postponed, Likely Between October 8 And 11':...
article-image

The deadline for online registration of applications for these tenements has been extended to 25th October 2024, at 20.00 and the date for payment of the EMD has been extended until 30th October, 2024 at 23.59. The computerized lottery draw will be held on 13th November, 2024 at 11:00. For online registration, revised schedule, and detailed information of the scheme, applicants can visit the following website: https://lottery.cidcoindia.com.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai : CIDCO To Host Workshop On October 7 For Bidders Interested In Commercial Spaces For...
article-image

“Along with this, tenements from CIDCO’s Mass Housing Scheme at Ghansoli, Kharghar, and Kalamboli nodes were also made available for sale. We urge the applicants to take note that the computerized lottery draw for this scheme will be held on 10th October as per the pre-planned schedule,” a CIDCO official said. 

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Dismisses IIT’s Appeal Against Orders To Pay Gratuity With Interest To 3 Workers
Bombay HC Dismisses IIT’s Appeal Against Orders To Pay Gratuity With Interest To 3 Workers
Mumbai: Congress MP's Son Arrested In Hit-And-Run Incident In Chembur
Mumbai: Congress MP's Son Arrested In Hit-And-Run Incident In Chembur
Assam Opposition Parties Rebrand As ‘Asom Sonmilito Morcha’ To Fight Against BJP
Assam Opposition Parties Rebrand As ‘Asom Sonmilito Morcha’ To Fight Against BJP
Assam: 4 Suspected Poachers Apprehended With Pistol In Kaziranga National Park
Assam: 4 Suspected Poachers Apprehended With Pistol In Kaziranga National Park

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Dismisses IIT’s Appeal Against Orders To Pay Gratuity With Interest To 3 Workers

Bombay HC Dismisses IIT’s Appeal Against Orders To Pay Gratuity With Interest To 3 Workers

Mumbai: Congress MP's Son Arrested In Hit-And-Run Incident In Chembur

Mumbai: Congress MP's Son Arrested In Hit-And-Run Incident In Chembur

Bombay HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Man Who Attempted To Rape Cousin, Later Died By Suicide

Bombay HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Man Who Attempted To Rape Cousin, Later Died By Suicide

Mumbai: BMC To Resume Road-Washing Campaign In November To Combat Post-Monsoon Pollution

Mumbai: BMC To Resume Road-Washing Campaign In November To Combat Post-Monsoon Pollution

Mumbai Metro Line-3 Begins Operations For General Public On October 7

Mumbai Metro Line-3 Begins Operations For General Public On October 7