Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Expands Housing Scheme, 190 Additional Tenements Available In Kharghar With Extended Application Deadline

Representative Image

City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) had made available 689 tenements for sale from housing complexes at Kharghar on 27th August. Now, the development authority has decided to make available an additional 190 tenements under this housing scheme, and the deadline for online registration of applications has been extended to 25th October.

CIDCO had launched a housing scheme on 27th August and made available 689 tenements from its Swapnapoorti, Valley Shilp, and Vastu Vihar-Celebration housing complexes at Kharghar node for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Lower Income Group (LIG), Middle-Income Group (MIG), and Higher Income Group (HIG). Out of these, an additional 93 tenements have been made available at Swapnapoorti housing complex for EWS, 46 tenements at Vastu Vihar-Celebration housing complex for MIG, and 51 tenements for HIG. This brings the total number of available tenements to 135 for EWS in Swapnapoorti housing complex, 56 for MIG, and 74 for HIG in Vastu Vihar-Celebration housing complex.

The deadline for online registration of applications for these tenements has been extended to 25th October 2024, at 20.00 and the date for payment of the EMD has been extended until 30th October, 2024 at 23.59. The computerized lottery draw will be held on 13th November, 2024 at 11:00. For online registration, revised schedule, and detailed information of the scheme, applicants can visit the following website: https://lottery.cidcoindia.com.

“Along with this, tenements from CIDCO’s Mass Housing Scheme at Ghansoli, Kharghar, and Kalamboli nodes were also made available for sale. We urge the applicants to take note that the computerized lottery draw for this scheme will be held on 10th October as per the pre-planned schedule,” a CIDCO official said.