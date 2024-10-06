 'Trial Landing At Navi Mumbai International Airport Postponed, Likely Between October 8 And 11': CIDCO
On September 24, after his visit to the NMIA site, Shirsat had told the media that the trial landing was likely to happen on October 5 while Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Thane.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 02:02 AM IST
article-image
Sanjay Shirsat reviewing current status of NMIA project | FPJ

The much awaited trial landing at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has been now shifted after October 8. An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft was planned for the landing for the trial run on the runway. "October 8 is Air Force Day and after that the trial landing will be planned. It is likely to be scheduled between October 8 and 11.The presence of Prime Minister for the trial run is not confirmed but Chief Minister would be present," Chairman of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), Sanjay Shirsat, told FPJ on Saturday.

Navi Mumbai International Airport is being constructed by CIDCO on an area of 1160 hectares, in two phases. It is the largest Greenfield airport in the country. The airport is planned to handle 90 million passengers and 2.5 tons of cargo per year. Navi Mumbai International Airport will have two parallel runways and two full-length parallel taxiways for separate movement of the aircraft. The concessionaire company NMIAL has taken the development of the airport, which is being developed through a public private partnership. The pre-development works have been completed and the actual airport work has started. Recently, the signal test and instrument landing system test were successfully conducted by the Airport Authority of India at the airport project site.

In the month of August, the Airport Authority of India completed Instrument Landing System (ILS) testing, which calibrates the flight path to ensure the operational readiness of the airport. 

