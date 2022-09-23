Navi Mumbai: CIDCO assures repair of New Panvel flyover after protest by MLA Prashant Thakur

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur protests against CIDCO, demands repair of New Panvel flyover |

Navi Mumbai: Panvel MLA and BJP's North Raigad District President Prashant Thakur sat on a dharna protesting against the condition of the New Panel flyover. It was after this that the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) swung into action and assured that the potholes will be filled and the flyover repaired. While Thakur withdrew his agitation, but warned the CIDCO administration that if the work was not completed by next week, he will protest again.

The flyover connects New Panvel to the Matheran highway and many other villages. During the monsoon, the flyover developed potholes and required immediate repairs. The bad condition of the road has led to accidents and injuries.

Thakur alleged that the CIDCO administration is not paying attention to the notice given for the protest. Until the flyover is handed over to the municipal corporation, the responsibility of maintaining lies with CIDCO.

Citizens are facing problems due to the negligence of CIDCO officials. CIDCO officials, who arrived at the site of dharna, assured the MLA that flyover potholes will be fixed by Sunday.