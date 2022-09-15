Lawrence Bishnoi gang stayed near Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse for 4 months, tracked his car |

Lawrence Bishnoi's gang reportedly stayed near Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse for over four months to carry out the assassination. The development comes just a few days after gangster Kapil Pandit, one of the three accused in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, was arrested near the Nepal border on September 11.

According to News18, during the interrogation, Kapil Pandit revealed that Bishnoi's gang was staying near Salman Kahn's Panvel farmhouse, and they were also tracking his car. The gang members had also befriended the actor's guards in order to get the actor's information. Reportedly, all the shooters were armed and carried small pistol cartridges.

It is pertinent to mention here that gangster Kapil Pandit had also been approached by Lawrence Bishnoi gang to carry out the killing of Khan, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, held on Sunday.

DGP Yadav said that Kapil was approached by Bishnoi's gang through Sampat Nehra and Goldy Brar in a bid to kill the actor. He added that they had asked Kapil and other gangsters - namely Sachin Bishnoi and Santosh Yadav- to carry out the recce to plan the strategy to assassinate Khan.