Navi Mumbai: Chess Tournament For Students In Airoli Sees Overwhelming Response During District-Level Sports Competition |

Navi Mumbai: As part of the sports policy of the state government, all the municipal corporations in the state have received the status of an independent district for school sports competitions in their respective areas. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has also received this status for school sports competitions within its jurisdiction.

As a result, district-level sports competitions were organised by NMMC's Sports and Cultural Department.

Under the guidance of the municipal corporation, NMMC’s district level school sports competitions for the academic year 2023- 2024 was conducted at Airoli Sports Association. The competition included indoor games in various disciplines.

A total of 720 boys and 379 girls from 96 schools participated in this chess tournament across the age groups of 14, 17, and 19 years. The competition was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner of the Sports and Culture Department and renowned international athlete, Lalita Babar. On this occasion, Babar commended the spirited participants in the competition, wished them success, and applauded the support and encouragement provided by their parents and teachers.

Event Graced By Presence Of Various Dignitaries

She commended the Airoli Sports Association for establishing excellent and well-organized sports facilities and providing access to athletes. During this event, the Secretary of Airoli Sports Association, Dr. Hemant Anarthe, Joint Secretary Mr. Pravin Paithankar, and Sports Officer of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Mr. Revappa Gurav, were present. Compared to the previous year, the number of students participating in all competitions, including chess, has increased. This led to the Municipal Corporation being granted district status for school sports competitions. Since all the competitions now take place within the Municipal Corporation area, there has been an observed increase in the number of participants.

Moreover, the Airoli Sports Association provided an extremely well-prepared and fully-equipped venue for organizing these competitions.