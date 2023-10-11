 Navi Mumbai: Maval MP Assures To Address Civic Issues Of Pargaon Village
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Maval MP Assures To Address Civic Issues Of Pargaon Village

Navi Mumbai: Maval MP Assures To Address Civic Issues Of Pargaon Village

Shrirang Barne, Maval MP said that he is continuously following up with CIDCO to solve the problems.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Maval MP Assures To Address Civic Issues Of Pargaon Village |

Navi Mumbai: Shrirang Barne, the member of parliament (MP) from Maval has assured to hold a meeting with the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to solve basic problems in Pargaon. Barne visited the village to attend Gaur Ganeshotsav organized by Jai Hanuman Public Friends Mandal, Pargaon.

Pargaon village is facing a number of civic issues. “I have been receiving many complaints from the villagers regarding the civil problems in the Pargaon area,” said MP Barne, adding that he will hold a meeting with CIDCO soon to solve these problems.

Barne said that he is continuously following up with CIDCO to solve the problems. Former sarpanch and member Nisha Ratnakar Patil, ex-president Sadashiv Patil, social activists Balasaheb Naik, Ratnadeep Patil, former deputy sarpanch and member Anjali Rahul Kamble, former deputy sarpanch and current member Manoj Dalvi, Rahul Kamble, activists Sunil Patil, Praveen Patil, Kavi Tarekar, Vijay Patil, Bhalchandra Mokal, Manik Patil etc were present.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 46-Year-Old Car Driver Dies After Vehicle Overturns Near Panvel
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Wahid Sheikh, Acquitted Accused In 7/11 Blasts Case Files Complaint Regarding NIA Raids...

Mumbai News: Wahid Sheikh, Acquitted Accused In 7/11 Blasts Case Files Complaint Regarding NIA Raids...

Bombay HC Allows Physically & Mentally Disabled Woman to Undergo Medical Termination Of Pregnancy

Bombay HC Allows Physically & Mentally Disabled Woman to Undergo Medical Termination Of Pregnancy

Navi Mumbai: Police Raids At Hookah Parlour In Kamothe; 4 Detained

Navi Mumbai: Police Raids At Hookah Parlour In Kamothe; 4 Detained

Navi Mumbai: Chess Tournament For Students In Airoli Sees Overwhelming Response During...

Navi Mumbai: Chess Tournament For Students In Airoli Sees Overwhelming Response During...

Navi Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Held In Panvel For Car Theft

Navi Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Held In Panvel For Car Theft