Navi Mumbai: Maval MP Assures To Address Civic Issues Of Pargaon Village |

Navi Mumbai: Shrirang Barne, the member of parliament (MP) from Maval has assured to hold a meeting with the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to solve basic problems in Pargaon. Barne visited the village to attend Gaur Ganeshotsav organized by Jai Hanuman Public Friends Mandal, Pargaon.

Pargaon village is facing a number of civic issues. “I have been receiving many complaints from the villagers regarding the civil problems in the Pargaon area,” said MP Barne, adding that he will hold a meeting with CIDCO soon to solve these problems.

Barne said that he is continuously following up with CIDCO to solve the problems. Former sarpanch and member Nisha Ratnakar Patil, ex-president Sadashiv Patil, social activists Balasaheb Naik, Ratnadeep Patil, former deputy sarpanch and member Anjali Rahul Kamble, former deputy sarpanch and current member Manoj Dalvi, Rahul Kamble, activists Sunil Patil, Praveen Patil, Kavi Tarekar, Vijay Patil, Bhalchandra Mokal, Manik Patil etc were present.