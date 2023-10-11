Navi Mumbai: 46-Year-Old Car Driver Dies After Vehicle Overturns Near Panvel

Road Accident | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 46-year-old car driver after the vehicle overturned near Thombrewadi bus stop on the old Pune-Mumbai highway last week. The driver was returning home in Khalapur from Mumbai. The driver applied a brake after a cow came in front of the car. However, the vehicle overturned and the driver sustained severe injuries.

The driver, identified as Mahesh Manohar Kadam, a resident of Chambharli village in Khalapur died while recuperating at the hospital.

Details On The Accident

According to police, the incident took place at 8.30 pm on Saturday when Kadam was returning home. Overspeeding is said to be the cause of accidents. Kadam lost control of the vehicle after a cow suddenly came in front of the vehicle and when he applied brakes, the vehicle overturned. Panvel Taluka police registered a case of rash driving against Kadam.

Kadam was working as a driver with a private company and he was driving an office vehicle.

