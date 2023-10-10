 Navi Mumbai: 39-Year-Old Dies After Bike Collides With Car On Ulwe Bridge
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 39-Year-Old Dies After Bike Collides With Car On Ulwe Bridge

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 39-Year-Old Dies After Bike Collides With Car On Ulwe Bridge | Representational Photo

In an unfortunate turn of events, a 39-year-old man lost his life after his bike collided with a car while he was on his way back home from work in Airoli. The incident happened on Monday midnight on Ulwe bridge.

The accident

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Rajguru. The police said that, Yogesh after leaving work from Airoli at around 12 am, was returning home on a two-wheeler when he was hit by a car near the Ulwe node. He was severly injured. Though he was taken to a hospital, he died during treatment.

The driver of the car that hit Yogesh, has been identified as Suhas Raskar. A case has been registered at NRI police station against Suhas. 

