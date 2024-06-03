Mumbai: Traffic Restriction For Heavy Vehicles At WEH On Vote Counting Day; Check Details Here

Representative Image |

Given the vote counting centre set up at Veterinary College and NESCO Exhibition Centre, located at Goregaon East on the Western Express Highway, Mumbai Traffic Police has announced that all private buses and heavy vehicles will be banned on Shankarwadi near Jogeshwari to Dahisar Check Naka on June 4 from 6 am to 7 pm.

According to deputy commissioner of police Mitesh Ghatte, Traffic (western suburbs), the move is necessary for all the ballot boxes to reach the polling station without hindrance in the said strong room and counting centre.

Essential services providing vehicles such as vegetables, milk, bakery products, drinking water, petroleum products, ambulances, government and semi-government vehicles, and school buses will be exempted from the above-said restrictions.