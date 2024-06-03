 Coastal Road Work: No Traffic On Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg On Northbound Lane Till November
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCoastal Road Work: No Traffic On Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg On Northbound Lane Till November

Coastal Road Work: No Traffic On Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg On Northbound Lane Till November

The second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road will be opened for public and vehicular traffic on June 10, which will be from Marine Drive to Haji Ali.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
article-image
Representative photo/FPJ

Worli’s Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg on the northbound lane will remain closed till November, announced the Mumbai traffic police, owing to the ongoing Coastal Road project work.

The Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg goes towards Prabhadevi in Dadar from Worli. It starts from Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction to JK Kapoor Junction, which is all nonfunctional starting Saturday till November 30, according to the police notification.

According to the MTP, while the route will be closed, vehicular traffic, heading north from Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction will be diverted and permitted to travel only towards the Worli-Bandra Sea Link.

The alternate route provided by the traffic police is: Vehicles moving from Mela Junction to Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan flyover – to Worli Naka, proceeding towards Podar Junction to the desired destination. The second route is from Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction, motorists can take a right turn towards Flora Foundation, going towards Sir Pochkhanwala Marg, to JK Kapoor Junction and proceeding to the desired destination.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Coastal Road Tunnel Leakage Repaired, No Active Spots, Assures Civic Official
article-image

The right turn from Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction to Flora Fountain, moving towards Podar Junction, and reaching JK Kapoor Junction to the desired destination, is another route provided as an alternative to the motorists.

Read Also
Mumbai Coastal Road Opening Delayed: Opposition Accuses Government Of Election Ploy Ahead Of Vidhan...
article-image

The second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road will be opened for public and vehicular traffic on June 10, which will be from Marine Drive to Haji Ali.

Meanwhile, the entire segment from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Marine Drive is expected to be operational by October, said the BMC officials. Once operational completely, it’s predicted to decongest traffic in South Mumbai and western suburban areas.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Coastal Road Work: No Traffic On Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg On Northbound Lane Till November

Coastal Road Work: No Traffic On Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg On Northbound Lane Till November

Mahadev Betting Scandal: After Dubai Expose, Betting Empire Considers Sri Lanka Move

Mahadev Betting Scandal: After Dubai Expose, Betting Empire Considers Sri Lanka Move

Mumbai's Gaothans Observe 'Cross Feasts' To Commemorate Village Crucifixes

Mumbai's Gaothans Observe 'Cross Feasts' To Commemorate Village Crucifixes

Drunk Driving Cases On Rise In Mumbai, Suggests Data

Drunk Driving Cases On Rise In Mumbai, Suggests Data

Maharashtra: Movie Theatres To Live Stream Lok Sabha Poll Results

Maharashtra: Movie Theatres To Live Stream Lok Sabha Poll Results