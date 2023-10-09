FPJ Cyber Secure: Navi Mumbai Witnessing Rising Trend Of Online Crimes

Cyber crimes on the rise | Representative picture

In the first nine months of this year, around 225 cases of cyber fraud have already been registered under the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate. However, the detection is hardly 19 percent.

In 2021, a total of 190 cases of cyber fraud were registered in Navi Mumbai of which 48 cases were solved. Similarly, in 2022, the city saw around 207 cases of cyber fraud registered and 54 of them were solved.

However, in the first nine months of 2023, a total of 225 cases have already been registered and only 42 cases were solved. There has been a constant rise of cyber fraud in the city.

'Cyber Warrior' initiative

During the launch of the 'Cyber Warrior' initiative wherein youths mostly students will be involved in creating awareness, Milind Bharambe, the police commissioner of Navi Mumbai said that solving cyber crimes is very challenging and requires experts. “Solving cybercrime is very challenging and the best way is to stop it from happening. We can prevent cyber fraud by taking a number of measures. It is the responsibility of students who understand the technology to ensure that no one in their neighborhood becomes a victim of cyber fraud," said Bharambe. He added that many cases could not be registered as many people go into depression after losing money or other cyber frauds.

Cybercrime statistics

So far in 2023, 34 cases of bank fraud, 37 cases of social media fraud and 35 cases of task job fraud are the major cyber crimes reported. Downloading remote access applications, loan applications and light bill frauds were also registered.

Even during 2022, the city had a similar trend wherein 51 cases of bank fraud, 31 cases of social media and 27 job tasks fraud were registered.

As per data from Maharashtra Police, there has been a rise of 121% in cybercrimes in the last three years. The cyber cell of Maharashtra receives around 1,000 calls from the victims of cyber fraud. Even in the state, during 2022, a total of 5903 cases of cyber fraud were registered and 589 cases were solved. Till June 2023, 3283 cases were registered and 206 cases were solved.

Maharashtra Cyber Security Project

In order to curb the growing menace of cybercrime and to develop a counter-offensive for every modus operandi of cyber criminals, the government of Maharashtra has initiated the Maharashtra Cyber Security Project at Millennium Business Park in Mhape in Navi Mumbai. This will also provide internships to students in cybercrime.

