Mumbai News: Posing As Army Personnel, 2 Dupe Printing Shop Owner | Representational Image

A digital printing shop owner lost more than Rs5 lakh within 19 hours to cons who posed as army personnel. In his complaint lodged with the MRA Marg police, Nikunj Gala, 30, said that he runs 'Pacific Printing' shop in the Fort area. Recently, he received a WhatsApp call from a man who introduced himself as Sahil Kumar, an army officer from Dolphin Heritage Military Camp, Kalina.

He told Gala that he wanted to place an urgent order of printing the national flag and the army logo on 30 standees. Accordingly, the complainant asked him to pay Rs 2,700 and sometime later, he got a call from another person. He introduced himself as Major Kuldeep Singh, who works as an army accountant.

He trapped Gala by saying that his payment will be given from an 'army reflected account', which has unique ways of working. Singh further said that he won't be able to pay directly instead Gala first needs to send Rs 5 to initiate the process. Unsuspecting, the complainant followed the instructions and even received a refund of Rs 10. On the same pretext, Singh asked him to again send Rs 27,000, assuring that he will get back Rs 54,000. In this manner, the con kept fleecing Gala, who finally realised the fraud when he received a fake purchase order for standees.