Navi Mumbai: CBI Takes Over Probe Into NEET-UG Cheating Case Involving Dummy Candidate

CBI | Representational image

Mumbai: Following the state government's recommendation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam cheating case involving an alleged dummy candidate.

A second year student of the Jawahar medical college, Rajasthan, had allegedly faked her identity and gave the NEET exam on behalf of one Mayuri Manohar Patil. The malpractice came to light after the officials found that there was a mismatch in biometrics of the examinee.

About The Cheating

According to the CBI, a case was registered by the CBD Belapur police station, Navi Mumbai, on the complaint of an official of DY Patil deemed to be University. The varsity was one of the centres where the 2024 NEET exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). As per the schedule, the aspirants were asked to remain present between llam to 1.30pm at the varsity on May 5. As the exam commenced, an NTA official came with a biometric machine to check the Aadhaar records of the student, who identified herself as Patil. However, the biometric didn't match with the record of the aspirant, revealing that the student was a dummy candidate, said the complaint.

“When the examinee was taken into confidence and asked for her name and address, she revealed her name was Nishika Yadav from Alwar, Rajasthan, and that she is a second-year student at the Jawahar medical college,” said a CBI official. A case was then registered under relevant sections of of the Indian Penal Code The Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act.